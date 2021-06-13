Cancel
Raleigh, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Raleigh

Posted by 
Raleigh News Watch
 9 days ago

RALEIGH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESqP5_0aSv2MIj00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

