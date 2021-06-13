Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

I’m Legit Disgusted: New 2pac “Pride Month” Merch

boxden.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m Legit Disgusted: New 2pac “Pride Month” Merch. DA fu*k dey doing with the ICONIC bald legends namesake like dat. fu*king colonizers!. Surprised these people don't try to cancel Pac as h0m0phobic for his lyrics. The Agenda is real. Cuz they only try to cancel mfs they dont like no...

boxden.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Pride#Pride Month#Merch#2pac#Truecolorsunite#Mpjinstitute#Yg#Anomic#Kaliko#Fruity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
Related
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

2Pac Estate Drops "Pride Month Collection"

Innovative and legendary rapper Tupac Shakur has remained a widely accepted GOAT and staple of the industry in the 20+ years since he was fatally shot and killed. Though shunned by some members of society at the time, the rapper was known for his progressive ideas regarding race relations and inequality of all forms, paving the way for 21st-century movements.
Lifestyleprosportsextra.com

I was disgustingly fat; a love story by @trevstoneceo

I don’t know how else to say this, but I was looking through pictures this morning of me from a couple of years ago. Holy shit, I was disgustingly fat. I’m not saying your average fat, I’m saying disgustingly fat. I went from being a high school athlete who had offered to play Division III basketball, and was in the best shape of my life. Although I was a little skinny, I was in really good shape, especially compared to what I ended up like.
Homelessworldnewsinfo4u.com

ALL 5 Spice Girls Reunite For Pride Month! Watch Their New Video!!

The reunion fans have been dying for finally happened — and no, we’re not talking about Friends!. All five of the Spice Girls reunited in an Instagram post to support Victoria Beckham’s new Pride look benefiting akt, charity for LGBTQ+ homelessness in the UK. But before you start freaking out, we’re sad to say these former bandmates weren’t actually together in person. Instead, the singers appeared separately to don the limited-edition tee from Posh Spice’s fashion line, referencing the girl group’s famous song Wannabe.
Musicwfpk.org

Happy Pride Month from Teneia! Great new video/song “Freedom”

Former Louisvillian and musician Teneia sent us her new video and song for LGBTQIA Pride Month called “Freedom”. The song could easily become a new anthem as it’s full of joy and danceable grooves. From Teneia:. Happy Pride everyone! I’m honored to celebrate Pride this year with the U.S. State...
Societywrir.org

Happy Pride Month!

Pride Month is a beautiful opportunity to teach your kids about what it means to be LGBTQIA+, the history behind the month-long celebration, and to have some fun while you’re at it. This month I will be reading books to help kids understand just a bit more. Mr. Dad loves you all!
Food & Drinks22 Words

Oreo Celebrates Pride Month With 5 New LGBTQ+ Cookies

Oreo has joined the parade of brands celebrating Pride by releasing 5 new cookie collections sporting different flag colors. In another collaboration with LGBTQ+ charity PFLAG, the famous cookie company has also released their new campaign under the hashtag #ProudWords. Oreo tweeted a picture of a box of the famous...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Chrissy Teigen Faced Heated Criticism From Her Fans Over Father’s Day Pic of Herself: Here’s Why

Chrissy Teigen is at it again. The TV personality faced heated criticism over the weekend for posting a picture of herself on Father’s Day. So why did the photo set off a new wave of backlash? Teigen took a not-so-subtle swipe at fashion designer Michael Costello in the post’s captions. Costello accused Teigen of harassing him and attempting to ruin his career. He said she drove him to consider thoughts of suicide.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Blogger Alleging Young Buck "Came Out" Of The Closet

For years, 50 Cent has been harassing his former G-Unit bandmate Young Buck for allegedly having relationships with transgender women. Buck has spoken about the rumors of him being attracted to trans women, chalking it up to being catfished, but the humiliation has ensued for far too long. Last week,...
Musichiphopnc.com

OMG: Social Media Claps Back At Usher For Saying T-Pain Ruined Music With Auto-Tune

Clips of T-Pain hit social media in the promotion of Netflix’s newest eight-part documentary, “This Is Pop” saying that Usher is the reason he went into a four-year depression. The singer remembered when they were on a first-class flight to the 2013 BET Awards when he pulled him aside to say that he ruined music with auto-tune.
SocietyScrubs Magazine

WHO I AM: Taylor Chiang Talks “Trans Joy” During Pride Month

We recently spoke with Taylor Chiang, an M.D. candidate, about what Pride Month means to them. It’s been a long and difficult year for everyone, especially people of color and those who identify as LGBTQIA+. From racial justice protests to being a first year medical student during a global health pandemic, Chiang reflects on what it means to celebrate Pride Month this June after so many months of uncertainty.
dreamwidth.org

Pride Month: Harley and Joker

In the Thrillkiller universe, the Joker is a female gangster and is in a romantic relationship with Harley Quinn. From Thrillkiller '62 #1.
TV Seriessoapsindepth.com

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Justin Takes Revenge!

Justin makes moves in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers that could keep Liam and Bill behind bars forever! Thomas is desperate to tell the truth about Vinny’s death, but he may not be given the chance!. With Liam and Bill both arrested for Vinny’s murder, their loved ones...
Societykkfi.org

Shots In The Night: Pride Month!

June is Pride Month! But you knew that. This month, we present several LGBTQ+ themed pieces. “Lover’s Red” is a coming out/coming of age story which won a Gold Award in the juried competition of the 2021 Hear Now Festival being held this month. “Out the Front Door” is a reminiscence about how things used to be and a hopeful look at what will be. “Answer Me This” shows us how well educated, mature adults can be a bit childish. Speaking of children, “Buttons the Bear” illuminates how tolerance is good, but acceptance is even better. Finally, we have a recording of “I Choose Love” from the Transfinity KC Chorus. Unfortunately, Transfinity KC is no longer performing, but we still have these recordings to inspire us.
TV & VideosNewsTarget

Nickelodeon celebrates pride month with new drag queen video for KIDS

The children’s network Nickelodeon is now creating drag queen videos for kids to watch in order to indoctrinate them into the LGBT agenda, with a heavy emphasis on transgenders. Here’s the video which was published on YouTube a few days ago:. (Article republished from TheRightScoop.com) This is disgusting. Nickelodeon caters...
New York City, NYuabblazermedia.com

A booklist for Pride Month

As we all learn how to live in a post-pandemic world after having vaccines, Pride Month is going in full force after having to be on a smaller scale due to shutdowns last summer. Whether you find yourself at parades and festivals or being more comfortable staying home, we’ve got a list of books to help you celebrate the month.