Omaha, NE

Omaha Daily Weather Forecast

Omaha Today
Omaha Today
 9 days ago

OMAHA, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aSv2DMC00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

