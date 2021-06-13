Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Colorado Springs

Posted by 
Colorado Springs News Watch
Colorado Springs News Watch
 9 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Colorado Springs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aSv29uX00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 60 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs, CO
263
Followers
219
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Colorado Springs News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Iowa, LAPosted by
Iowa (LA) Weather Channel

Rainy forecast for Iowa? Jump on it!

(IOWA, LA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Iowa Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.