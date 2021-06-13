Buffalo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BUFFALO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Monday, June 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 71 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



