Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Buffalo Post
Buffalo Post
 9 days ago

BUFFALO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSuU9_0aSv21qj00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Buffalo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

