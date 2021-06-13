Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno, CA

Fresno Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Fresno Bulletin
Fresno Bulletin
 9 days ago

FRESNO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=252XVk_0aSv1wWu00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fresno Bulletin

Fresno Bulletin

Fresno, CA
291
Followers
216
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fresno Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fresno, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related