Washington, DC

Washington Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Washington Voice
Washington Voice
 9 days ago

WASHINGTON, DC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aSv1veB00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Washington, DC
