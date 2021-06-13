Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

4-Day Weather Forecast For Albuquerque

Albuquerque Digest
Albuquerque Digest
 9 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aSv1s0000

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

With Albuquerque Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

