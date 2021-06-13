Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Memphis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Memphis Bulletin
Memphis Bulletin
 9 days ago

MEMPHIS, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aSv1qEY00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Memphis Bulletin

Memphis Bulletin

Memphis, TN
230
Followers
249
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Memphis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Memphis, TNPosted by
Memphis Bulletin

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Memphis

(MEMPHIS, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Memphis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!