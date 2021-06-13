Memphis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MEMPHIS, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.