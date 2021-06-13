Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Sunday rain in Jacksonville: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Jacksonville News Alert
Jacksonville News Alert
 9 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Jacksonville Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jacksonville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aSv1oiK00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jacksonville News Alert

Jacksonville News Alert

Jacksonville, FL
199
Followers
231
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jacksonville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Jacksonville News Alert

Jacksonville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jacksonville: Tuesday, June 22: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, June 24: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Friday, June
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Jacksonville News Alert

Coming soon: Jacksonville events

1. Thinkful Webinar | UX/UI Design: Wireframes and Prototypes; 2. Jacksonville Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 3. River City Wrestling Con 2022; 4. TV GIRL / JORDANA; 5. An Evening with DEAD LETTER OFFICE - A Tribute to R.E.M at 1904 Music Hall;
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Jacksonville News Alert

Live events on the horizon in Jacksonville

1. Florida vs Georgia All-Inclusive Tailgate Experience; 2. 60 Minute Free Online Virtual Yoga with Mia Velez — Jacksonville; 3. Thinkful Webinar | Data Science vs. Data Analytics; 4. Aew Combo Tickets (Dynamite + Double or Nothing); 5. Saturday Night - BLACK LIGHT EDITION at Myth Nightclub | Saturday 06.12.21;