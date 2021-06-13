Cancel
Louisville, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Louisville

Louisville Daily
Louisville Daily
 9 days ago

LOUISVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aSv1hXF00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 61 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

