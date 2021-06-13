Daily Weather Forecast For Louisville
LOUISVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 61 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.