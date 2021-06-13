Daily Weather Forecast For Columbus
COLUMBUS, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
