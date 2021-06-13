Daily Weather Forecast For Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 59 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, June 15 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



