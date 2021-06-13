Cincinnati Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CINCINNATI, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 60 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
