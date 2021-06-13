Tucson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TUCSON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 113 °F, low 76 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 114 °F, low 78 °F
- 5 to 16 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 113 °F, low 79 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 112 °F, low 80 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.