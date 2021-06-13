Cancel
Tucson, AZ

Tucson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Tucson Voice
 9 days ago

TUCSON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aSv1YXa00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 113 °F, low 76 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 114 °F, low 78 °F
    • 5 to 16 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 113 °F, low 79 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 112 °F, low 80 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

