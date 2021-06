Super Dragon Ball Heroes has confirmed the release date for the next episode in its New Space-Time War arc! The New-Space Time War has seen Goku and Vegeta enter in a strange new dimension created by Fu's dark power, and this has already pit them against some powerful new foes. This is really only the start of this massive new arc teasing some other big returns and new foes coming in the future of the promotional anime series, and now a release date has finally been set for the next episode coinciding with the delay to the newest expansion of the original card arcade game in Japan.