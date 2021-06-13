Chico Nuts Father’s Day Classic baseball tournament returns for 23rd year
CHICO — As the Chico Nuts approach the return of their annual Father’s Day tournament, many players and coaches are coming in with optimism. The Nuts’ Father’s Day Classic, an annual tournament that had been running for over 20 years, was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19. The tournament, which often features American Legion baseball teams from across the state, will return June 17-20 at Pleasant Valley High School and Doryland Field for its 23rd year.www.chicoer.com