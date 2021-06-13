First Look: The Suunto 9 Peak

Get all you need in a dive watch with the Suunto D5 scuba diving wrist computer. This wearable computer is easy to use, displaying the information you want without distracting from the underwater world around you. With this scuba diving computer, you’ll get information about tank pressure along with a digital compass. And, so you don’t have to check your watch all the time, this wearable computer provides vibration alerts. Additionally, this scuba diving watch is water resistant up to 100 meters. So it’ll be with you as you explore deep waters. If you like your wearable tech to match your outfit or reflect your favorite color, you can choose different strap colors to customize the D5. From silicone to leather and pink to black, Suunto offers straps for every style.