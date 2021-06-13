Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
outsidemagazine

First Look: The Suunto 9 Peak

By Ariella Gintzler
Posted by 
outsidemagazine
outsidemagazine
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sports watches have grown ever more advanced over the last decade. Astronomical battery lives; highly accurate sensors for heart rate, altitude, and GPS; detailed mapping functionality; smart features that use algorithms to tell you how well you’re sleeping, how long you need to recover, how much fuel you need to consume … you name it, and you can probably find a fitness watch that does it. Unfortunately, all that fancy technology comes with one significant trade-off: bulk.

www.outsideonline.com
outsidemagazine

outsidemagazine

Santa Fe, NM
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.

 https://www.outsideonline.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suunto#Gps Tracking#Gps Watch#Smart Watch#Sports#Gps#Finnish#Glonass
Related
ComputersPCWorld

Windows 11: Video first look

We’ve already downloaded and gone hands-on with a leaked early build of Windows 11, or what appears to be Microsoft’s next-generation operating system. Now it’s time for you to see what the leaked Windows 11 build looks like in our video tour of Windows 11. In the video, you’ll see...
ElectronicsAndroid Central

This Garmin GPS running watch is a no-brainer at its Prime Day price

Summertime is the perfect time to start new healthy habits, like hiking, walking, or running. One of the best ways to stay on track and keep active is with a fitness-focused smartwatch. We've rounded up many of the best Android smartwatch Prime Day deals for you already, but one watch deal that I wanted to highlight was this awesome discount on the Garmin Forerunner 45.
Electronicsboardingarea.com

Prime Deal: Awesome Deals on Garmin GPS Watches

Prime Day Deal! These are awesome deals on Garmin GPS watches, including the high-end Garmin Fenix 6 watch! Act fast to grab a running watch on discount!. If you are in the market for a Garmin GPS running watch, you cannot go wrong with these deals! Whether you want something on the cheaper side or high-end, there are deals for all today!
Electronicsgadgetsandwearables.com

Big discounts on Garmin Forerunner line, Fenix 6 for Prime Day

It doesn’t get much better than Garmin watch if you’re serious about your athletic pursuits. The wearables giant has some of the best sports watches and fitness bands out there. A healthy selection of these can be picked up at big discounts for Amazon Prime Day. Essential reading: Top fitness...
ElectronicsAndroid Central

This unbreakable Garmin fenix 6 Prime Day deal is unbeatable at $300 off

If you're looking to score a smartwatch that goes above and beyond basic tracking, there are endless best Prime Day Android smartwatch deals to choose from, including the premium Garmin fenix 6 Sapphire. While these Garmin smartwatches have been around for over a year, they continue to be the go-to choice for outdoor adventurers.
TechnologyPosted by
Gadget Flow

Suunto D5 scuba diving wrist computer comes in copper & lets you easily explore underwater

Get all you need in a dive watch with the Suunto D5 scuba diving wrist computer. This wearable computer is easy to use, displaying the information you want without distracting from the underwater world around you. With this scuba diving computer, you’ll get information about tank pressure along with a digital compass. And, so you don’t have to check your watch all the time, this wearable computer provides vibration alerts. Additionally, this scuba diving watch is water resistant up to 100 meters. So it’ll be with you as you explore deep waters. If you like your wearable tech to match your outfit or reflect your favorite color, you can choose different strap colors to customize the D5. From silicone to leather and pink to black, Suunto offers straps for every style.
NFLArs Technica

A range of good Garmin smartwatches and Fitbits on sale for Prime Day

As we continue digging, we found some Ars-recommended fitness trackers among Prime Day's many deals. In particular, a slew of our favorite smartwatches from Garmin and Fitbit are on sale. All these deals are today only, so if you're a Prime member looking for a fitness tracker or running watch,...
Technologyelectrek.co

First look at Tesla’s new user interface

With the release of Tesla’s new Model S Plaid, the automaker has designed a brand new user interface, and we take a first look at it in this article. It’s more intuitive and customizable. In many ways, Tesla is more of a technology company than an automaker, and that puts...
ElectronicsWareable

​The best Prime Day deals on smartwatches and fitness trackers

Prime Day is here yet again – and with it a chance to save some cash on top smartwatches and wearables. There are deals ranging across brands such as Fitbit, Garmin and Samsung. And while there aren’t too many genuine doorbusters, there are some smart purchases for deal hunters. Read...
Electronicsamicohoops.net

Today, you can save up to $670 on Garmin intelligent watches.

On the off chance that you’ve generally longed for being in the smartwatch team, yet the sticker price has kept it barely unattainable, then, at that point, we’re here to reveal to you that it’s your day of reckoning. Garmin is presently having an epic deal for Amazon Prime Day 2021 and slicing up to $670 off select smartwatches, including the Vivoactive 3, Fenix 6S Pro and Fenix 6S Sapphire. These arrangements are so liberal, and you can see yourself setting aside to half off a scope of top-performing models. Do you understand what this implies? It’s an ideal opportunity to join the smartwatch club formally.
Electronicsathriftymom.com

Prime Day Smart Watches, Earbuds, Headphones

WOW! Prime Day Smart Watches, Earbuds, Headphones are big deals today!. Order HERE —->Fitbit Activity and Fitness Trackers and Smartwatches. Order HERE —->Samsung Galaxy Watches, Earbuds and more. Order HERE —-> Garmin Smartwatches. Order HERE —-> Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 — Over Ear, Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Built-In Microphone...
ElectronicsGamespot

Best Prime Day Smart Watch Deals: Apple Watch Series 6 For $350, Plus Deals From Fossil, Samsung, And Garmin

Amazon Prime Day 2021 has arrived with the biggest sale of the summer, spanning all sorts of products. You can snag great deals on TVs, monitors, smartphones, games, and more thanks to Amazon's event, as well as on other useful devices, like smart watches. If you've been holding back on picking up a powerful wrist computer, good news: Both premium brands and budget-friendly watches are seeing solid markdowns already, with more likely to show up before the end of Prime Day on June 22.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Hurry! Dell XPS 13 is so cheap right now it could be a mistake

If you’re looking for a shiny new laptop then the Memorial Day sales are where you need to be looking. In particular, the Dell Memorial Day sale is now on and it brings with it a massive discount on the Dell XPS 13 laptop. Right now, you can snap up a Dell XPS 13 laptop for just $949, saving you over $550 in the process. We can’t see there being a better time to snap up this fantastic laptop for considerably less than usual. Be quick, though. As is always the way with Dell sales, stock is strictly limited and once it’s gone, it’s gone.
LifestyleComplex

Rapha x Snow Peak Kick Off First Co-Series With Limited-Edition Drop

Following the launch of their debut trailwear collection, cycling aficionados Rapha have linked up with Snow Peak for its debut installment of bike-packing essentials. This is the first in a series of collaborative releases which will see a reimagining of cycling apparel and accessories, as well as meticulously-crafted camping equipment.
Electronicsvoonze.com

New Moto G Stylus 5G from Motorola: the latest in connectivity comes with a battery plus and an improved camera

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - Last January, after several leaks, Motorola presented the “2021” edition of three new terminals: the Moto G Play, the Moto G Power and the Moto G Stylus. The latter thus became the second model of the companyequipped with a pencil, after the first Moto G Stylus we saw in 2020.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G hasn't been this affordable in a long time (brand new)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. While it's certainly hard to choose just one candidate for the title of best phone available in 2021 (so far) when Samsung alone has released about half a dozen great 5G-enabled devices over the last nine months or so, the Galaxy S21 Ultra arguably rises above the pack when it comes to oversized Android handsets.
Oregon StatePosted by
outsidemagazine

For Its Latest Multitool, Leatherman Goes Retro

In 1975, a young engineer named Tim Leatherman came up with an idea for a pair of pliers that would fit in your pocket. It took him five years to perfect the design, and another three to find a customer for it. But the rest is history—Leatherman now produces $100 million of multitools annually at its factory in Portland, Oregon. Recent innovation at the company has focused around high-tech tools that are wearable, one-hand accessible, and designed for specific activities. But for this latest tool, Leatherman went back to its roots and produced a retro adaptation of Tim’s original Pocket Survival Tool.
Shoppingcyclingweekly.com

Save $100 / £214.99 on Garmin Fenix 6 multisport watch

Although Amazon might not be your usual port of call for quality cycling kit, with Amazon Prime Day currently in full swing there are some truly great deals to take advantage of. Just be aware that you will need to sign up for an Amazon Prime account to access some of them – although there is currently a 30-day free trial, and you can cancel your subscription as soon as you’ve bagged the deal.