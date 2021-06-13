First Look: The Suunto 9 Peak
Sports watches have grown ever more advanced over the last decade. Astronomical battery lives; highly accurate sensors for heart rate, altitude, and GPS; detailed mapping functionality; smart features that use algorithms to tell you how well you're sleeping, how long you need to recover, how much fuel you need to consume … you name it, and you can probably find a fitness watch that does it. Unfortunately, all that fancy technology comes with one significant trade-off: bulk.