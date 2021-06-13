Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

4-Day Weather Forecast For St. Louis

Posted by 
St. Louis Today
St. Louis Today
 9 days ago

ST. LOUIS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aSv172S00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

St. Louis Today

St. Louis Today

St. Louis, MO
270
Followers
217
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With St. Louis Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
St. Louis Today

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(ST. LOUIS, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in St. Louis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!