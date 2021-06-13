Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Minneapolis

Minneapolis Digest
Minneapolis Digest
 9 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aSv13VY00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Minneapolis, MN
With Minneapolis Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

