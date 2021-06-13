Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Pope demands food aid reach starving people of Tigray

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME -- Pope Francis demanded Sunday that humanitarian aid reach hungry people in the war-torn Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, where Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers are blocking food deliveries and other assistance. Francis called for an immediate end to the fighting in Tigray, the return of social harmony and for...

www.dailyherald.com
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
100K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Aid#Humanitarian Aid#Famine#Somalia#Charity#Ethiopian#Eritrean#The United Nations#Amhara#Tigrayan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
World
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Charities
Related
Food & DrinksUS News and World Report

About 350,000 People in Ethiopia's Tigray in Famine - U.N. Analysis

ADDIS ABABA/NEW YORK (Reuters) -More than 350,000 people in Ethiopia's Tigray are suffering famine conditions with millions more at risk, according to an analysis by United Nations agencies and aid groups that blamed conflict for the worst catastrophic food crisis in a decade. "There is famine now in Tigray," U.N....
Africadailymagazine.news

Tigray conflict: 'We have no food, we face death'

People in a district of Ethiopia's Tigray region have told the BBC they are on the verge of starvation. "We don't have anything to eat," a man in Qafta Humera said, saying their crops and livestock had been looted during seven months of war. He added that they were being...
Charitiesborkena.com

USA to spend $181 million to Ethiopia to provide “5.2 million people” humanitarian aid in Tigray

USAID claims 5.2 million people in the region are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance , and food aid. The figure however seems to be tricky. U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator, Samantha Power, on Wednesday announced that her country will provide $181 million dollars in aid to support the humanitarian situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.
Africanewsatw.com

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: G7 calls for access for aid workers

BUBUDENG Women's Mens Trainers Air Cushion Sneakers Walking Casual Running Shoes Gym Sport Breathable. WHITIN Unisex Wide Toe Minimalist Trail Running Barefoot Shoes | Zero Drop Sole. Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-15600 Shoe, Delete. HKR Women's Trainers Slip On Walking Shoes Athletic Running Shoes Lightweight Tennis Sneaker. MEIZHEN Women Wedges...
Africaperutribune.com

In Tigray, food is often a weapon of war as famine looms

ABI ADI, Ethiopia (AP) — First the Eritrean soldiers stole the pregnant woman’s food as she hid in the bush. Then they turned her away from a checkpoint when she was on the verge of labor. So she had the baby at home and walked 12 days to get the...
Africadailymagazine.news

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: UN aid chief says there is famine

UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock has said there is famine in northern Ethiopia after the release of a UN-backed analysis of the situation. "There is famine now," he said, adding: "This is going to get a lot worse." The Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) found that 350,000 people were living in...
Africabywire.news

Exclusive-UN official accuses Eritrean forces of deliberately starving Tigray

ADIGRAT/ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia - The northern highlands of Ethiopia became a global byword for famine in the mid-1980s, when drought and conflict combined to create a disaster that killed as many as one million people. Now hunger is stalking the Tigray region again, and a senior UN official alleges that starvation is being used as a weapon of war.
WorldPosted by
AFP

US, EU demand action to end 'nightmare' in Ethiopia's Tigray

The US and EU issued an impassioned plea Thursday for greater international efforts to tackle an emerging famine in Ethiopia's Tigray and end the conflict wracking the region. "Famine may already be happening in certain areas, threatening the lives of hundreds of thousands. It's unconscionable," US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told a roundtable event, decrying the failure of the UN Security Council to hold a public meeting to end the crisis. The Security Council will discuss the conflict on Tuesday, diplomats said, but the session will be held on an informal basis because of Ethiopian opposition to the council taking up the matter -- a view shared to varying degrees by several members including Russia, China, Vietnam, India and African countries. It will be the UN body's first session on the crisis since April 22. Since then, the ambassador of one council member said, speaking on condition of anonymity, "The situation has not improved, nor has humanitarian access."
Agricultureheraldmalaysia.com

Pope urges inclusive and sustainable food systems

Pope Francis has pledged the support of the Holy See and the Catholic Church for the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in its “dedication to a more just world, at the service of our defenseless and needy brothers and sisters”. He urged special attention for the poor rural food producers, who are more likely to suffer from malnutrition and hunger.
Militarysatenaw.com

Ethiopian army latest operation in Tigray useful for humanitarian aid

The Office of the Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian Defense Force on Tuesday said that the Defense Force has completed an operation that will create a conducive condition for humanitarian activity in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. “The Defense Force is relentlessly supporting people in the Tigray region of...
Worldheraldmalaysia.com

Pope Francis calls for embrace of displaced people of Central America

Pope Francis said the COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that "human beings are like dust, but valuable dust in God's eyes," and it's important to keep that in mind when dealing with those fleeing from various crises in Central America. Pope Francis said the COVID-19 crisis has made it...
Religionheraldmalaysia.com

Pope to political leaders: ‘Convert death into life, weapons into food'

The theme of the 2021 GLOBSEC Bratislava Forum is “Rebuild the World Back Better”. As Pope Francis notes at the start of his video-message to the gathering, it offers a platform for “the important debate on rebuilding our world after the experience of the pandemic, which forces us to confront a number of serious and all interrelated socio-economic, ecological and political issues.”
Public Healthheraldmalaysia.com

Pope’s charity reaches out again to Covid-hit countries

The Office of Papal Charities has sent ventilators and medical equipment to 9 countries, in a sign of Pope Francis' support for nations struggling with the pandemic. With more than 178 million infections and more than 3.8 million deaths so far, Covid-19 continues to roil countries, lives and economies around the world, particularly the poorest, even after more than a year.
Worldmelodyinter.com

Pope joins Myanmar bishops’ appeal for humanitarian corridors

VATICAN CITY, June 20 — Pope Francis today appealed to Myanmar’s military leaders to allow aid to reach displaced, hungry people who have fled fighting since the Feb. 1 coup and to respect religious sites as places of sanctuary. Speaking at his Sunday blessing to crowds in St. Peter’s Square,...
Societyheraldmalaysia.com

World Refugee Day: A clarion call to protect and support migrants

This June 20, World Refugee Day shines the spotlight on the plight of migrants and refugees with calls to protect and support those on the move and forced to flee. This week, more than 40 African migrants were rescued when their boat ran aground off Spain’s Canary Islands. But a...
Homelessworldcatholicnews.com

Pope in aid plea for Myanmar’s hungry displaced people

Pope Francis has appealed for aid for thousands of displaced people who are facing starvation in Myanmar after fleeing from their homes as fighting escalates in the beleaguered country. During his Sunday Angelus on June 20, the pope joined bishops in Myanmar who have appealed for humanitarian corridors to allow...
Worldborkena.com

Canada announces new assistance for those affected by conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

Canada remains deeply concerned by the ongoing conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia and the resulting humanitarian crisis that continues to worsen. Today, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of International Development, announced that Canada is providing an additional $7 million in humanitarian funding to the World Food Programme, the Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the International Committee of the Red Cross to support humanitarian operations in Ethiopia.