Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Weather Forecast For Austin

Posted by 
Austin Post
Austin Post
 9 days ago

AUSTIN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aSv10rN00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Austin Post

Austin Post

Austin, TX
100
Followers
208
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Austin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Post

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Austin

(AUSTIN, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Austin. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Post

This is the cheapest gas in Austin right now

(AUSTIN, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Austin, you could be saving up to $0.59 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Xpress Fuel at 7200 Manchaca Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.5 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 3100 Spirit Of Texas Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.