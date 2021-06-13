Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in San Antonio

Posted by 
San Antonio News Alert
San Antonio News Alert
 9 days ago

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) A sunny Sunday is here for San Antonio, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for San Antonio:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aSv0s2D00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

San Antonio News Alert

San Antonio News Alert

San Antonio, TX
357
Followers
245
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Antonio News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
San Antonio, TXPosted by
San Antonio News Alert

San Antonio calendar: Events coming up

1. Visual Learning: Curly Hair Cutting & Style Techniques; 2. 2021 Sloth Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5; 3. Keep Your Business Growing - 5 CE Hr Listing Agent Learning Event; 4. Run San Antonio Virtual 5K/10K/Half-Marathon Race; 5. UT Health Summer 2021 Sand Volleyball;