San Diego is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!
(SAN DIEGO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Diego. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for San Diego:
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 75 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.