San Diego, CA

San Diego is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

San Diego Post
 9 days ago

(SAN DIEGO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Diego. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for San Diego:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aSv0r9U00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With San Diego Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

