Miami, FL

Sunday set for rain in Miami — 3 ways to make the most of it

Miami News Alert
 9 days ago

(MIAMI, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Miami Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Miami:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aSv0mz500

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 79 °F
    • 9 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 78 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 79 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

