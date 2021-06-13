Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Detroit

Posted by 
Motor City Metro
Motor City Metro
 9 days ago

(DETROIT, MI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Detroit Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Detroit:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0aSv0U2t00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Motor City Metro

Motor City Metro

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
705
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with the latest news alerts from the greater Detroit area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Edgewood, IAPosted by
Edgewood Voice

Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Edgewood

(EDGEWOOD, IA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Edgewood Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Detroit Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Detroit: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Friday, June