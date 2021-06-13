Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Houston

Posted by 
Houston Digest
Houston Digest
 9 days ago

HOUSTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aSv0KSr00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Isolated rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Houston Digest

Houston Digest

Houston, TX
230
Followers
232
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Houston Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Digest

Houston is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(HOUSTON, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Houston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Digest

Here’s the cheapest gas in Houston Saturday

(HOUSTON, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Houston area offering savings of $0.87 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 3836 Richmond Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.47 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 4740 Katy Fwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Digest

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(HOUSTON, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Houston Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.