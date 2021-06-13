Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Daily Weather Forecast

Crooked River Chronicle
 9 days ago

CLEVELAND, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0aSv0Ja800

  • Sunday, June 13

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

