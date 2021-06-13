Cancel
Oakland, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Oakland

Oakland Observer
Oakland Observer
 9 days ago

OAKLAND, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0aSv0Hog00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Oakland Observer, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

