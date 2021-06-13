Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Tarrant County Today
 9 days ago

FORT WORTH, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aSv0Gvx00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

