San Jose, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For San Jose

San Jose Sentinel
 9 days ago

SAN JOSE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aSv0F3E00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in San Jose, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

