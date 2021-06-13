Cancel
Portland, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Portland

Posted by 
Portland Report
Portland Report
 9 days ago

PORTLAND, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, June 13

    Light Rain

    • High 72 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

Monday has sun for Portland — 3 ways to make the most of it

The forecast is calling for sun today in Portland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don't forget your picnic blanket!
Seize the day (even if it's raining)

Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Portland Wednesday, but it doesn't have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.