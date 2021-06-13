4-Day Weather Forecast For Portland
PORTLAND, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Light Rain
- High 72 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
