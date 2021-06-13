Cancel
Walnut Creek, CA

Walnut Creek Weather Forecast

Contra Costa Today
Contra Costa Today
 9 days ago

WALNUT CREEK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Contra Costa Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

