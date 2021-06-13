Pleasanton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PLEASANTON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
