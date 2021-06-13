Cancel
Pleasanton, CA

Pleasanton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Tri-Valley Tribune
Tri-Valley Tribune
 9 days ago

PLEASANTON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aSv0CP300

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

