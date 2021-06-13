Cancel
Bronx, NY

Rainy Sunday forecast — tackle it with these activities

The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
(THE BRONX, NY) Sunday is set to be rainy in The Bronx, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for The Bronx:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0aSv0Adb00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 73 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

