Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Daily Weather Forecast

The Baltimorean
 9 days ago

BALTIMORE, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

