Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Brooklyn Beat
 9 days ago

BROOKLYN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aSv074f00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Brooklyn, NY
With Brooklyn Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

