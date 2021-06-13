Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Philly Report
Philly Report
 9 days ago

PHILADELPHIA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aSv06Bw00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Philly Report

Philly Report

Philadelphia, PA
3K+
Followers
644
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

With Philly Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Wednesday sun alert in Philadelphia — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Philadelphia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Philadelphia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Here’s the cheapest gas in Philadelphia Saturday

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) According to Philadelphia gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.76 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 813 N Broad St. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.65 at Shell at 1135 Vine St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.