Daily Weather Forecast For Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, June 14
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 73 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.