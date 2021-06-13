Cancel
Fairfield, CT

Daily Weather Forecast For Fairfield

Fairfield County Charter
 9 days ago

FAIRFIELD, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 73 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fairfield County, CT
The Fairfield County Charter has all the latest news from across Fairfield County in the state's southwestern corner.

