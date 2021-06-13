Weather Forecast For Seattle

SEATTLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 67 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Monday, June 14 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely then partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.