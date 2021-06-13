Cancel
Seattle, WA

Weather Forecast For Seattle

Seattle News Alert
 9 days ago

SEATTLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aSv04QU00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Seattle, WA
From Othello to Belltown, Magnolia, Lake City and beyond: Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Seattle, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

City
Seattle, WA
