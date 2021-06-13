Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

Posted by 
PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 9 days ago

(PHOENIX, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Phoenix. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Phoenix:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aSv02f200

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 114 °F, low 82 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 116 °F, low 86 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 117 °F, low 89 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 117 °F, low 90 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
3K+
Followers
949
Post
936K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

 https://twitter.com/PhoenixSunTimes
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

4-Day Weather Forecast For Phoenix

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Phoenix: Tuesday, June 22: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(PHOENIX, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Phoenix. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Check out these townhomes for sale in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) If you’re on the market for a home in Phoenix, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix events coming soon

1. Arizona Women's Expo Beauty + Fashion + Pop Up Shops, October 9-10, 2021; 2. Raise Your Emotional & Spiritual Vibration with EFT Tapping; 3. Rum Punch and Brunch: FATHER'S DAY EDITION; 4. "Resume Score Maximizer" — Do You Know Your Resume Score? — Phoenix; 5. Members' Exhibition 2021 Opening
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix diesel price check reveals $0.70 savings at cheapest station

(PHOENIX, AZ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.70 if you’re buying diesel in Phoenix, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Phoenix area went to Quick Korner at 1869 W Southern Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Shell at 1515 E Buckeye Rd, the survey found:
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Single-family homes for sale in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Phoenix area offering savings of $0.90 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, 76 at 3163 W Buckeye Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3444 S 40Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Phoenix area, click here.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Lifestyle wrap: Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Phoenix, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Phoenix area, click here.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Your Phoenix lifestyle news

(PHOENIX, AZ) Life in Phoenix has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Crews still at the scene of recycling plant fire in Phoenix

(Scott Barbour / Getty Images) (PHOENIX) Firefighters remained at the scene Monday of an enormous recycling plant fire that started Saturday in Phoenix, azfamily reported. Over 200 firefighters worked to put down the fire that started at Friedman Waste Control Systems near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Phoenix fire said it was the largest response in the city's history.