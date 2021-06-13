Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
ATL Daily
ATL Daily
 9 days ago

ATLANTA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0aSv00ta00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Atlanta, GA
ATL Daily is a local news source covering politics, sports, community events, and news in Atlanta.

