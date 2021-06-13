Cancel
Alameda, CA

Alameda Weather Forecast

The Alameda Daily
The Alameda Daily
 9 days ago

ALAMEDA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aSuzzHz00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 60 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Alameda, CA
With The Alameda Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

