3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s cloudy forecast in Half Moon Bay

(HALF MOON BAY, CA.) Sunday is set to be cloudy in Half Moon Bay, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Half Moon Bay:

Sunday, June 13 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 66 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Monday, June 14 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 50 °F 7 to 14 mph wind



Tuesday, June 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



