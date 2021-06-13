3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s cloudy forecast in Half Moon Bay

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Frog Creek, built in 2006, a 12.63 acre parcel that is virtually flat encompassing a combination of wide-open spaces bordered by natural surrounds. A bespoke estate carefully considered and thoughtfully designed. This modern estate is abundant with amenities rarely found, no expense was spared in its creation or lifestyle amenity bypassed. The living spaces feel intrinsically European, yet every room evidences intention and integrity with a warm California ambiance. Wall-to-wall windows along the back of the main residence reveal a perfect view of the oak tree allee, swimming pool adjacent to the pool house, a tennis court, and a world-class equestrian arena & horse stables. Additional estate amenities include a fully equipped 2 bedroom guesthouse, 10+ car motor court, an 11 seat movie theater, and a wine cellar. Sequestered among leafy oaks near a burbling creek, it's easy to forget that Frog Creek is situated in the heart of Silicon Valley, and just a short drive from San Francisco.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Neal Ward, Compass at 415-660-9955</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Find your sweet spot, in this freshly updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that is located on a deep, 7,500 SF lot in sunlit and tranquil Park Pacifica. Smart, single-story 1,300 SF floorplan that features new from studs out baths with gorgeous tile; new interior paint and light fixtures; living room with fireplace; dining area that opens to patio; and a refreshed eat-in kitchen with new range. The generously sized two-car garage has a laundry area with washer and dryer and new exterior access door. The exterior features a welcoming covered front porch, new paint, new roof and gutters, and a fully fenced yard and side yards that are well maintained, with established plants. Baths and roof updated with permits, this home is ready to go!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Alene Brisbane, Compass SF at 415-738-7000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Look no further! Your Oasis in the heart of the Peninsula! 2269 Kent is a contemporary corner lot home in the desirable community of Fiesta Gardens. Step inside to find refinished hardwood floors, rustic light fixtures & a modern wood focal wall w/ a gas fireplace. The custom-designed kitchen includes sleek cabinetry, quartz countertops, new appliances & a Samsung fridge w/ showcase French doors. The light-filled office flows to the manicured backyard, where there's ample space to entertain your guests. The primary bathroom has heated floorings, modern concrete finish, new Toto washlet, floating vanity & a walk-in shower which create a luxurious and relaxing ambiance. Home has also been updated with smart lighting control, built-in security system & smart NEST thermostat. The Fiesta Gardens community offers amenities like a swimming pool, hot tub, playground, and tennis courts for under $1 per day. Hillsdale, CalTrain, & Whole Foods, restaurants are also just a few minutes away!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Pauline Ha, eXp Realty of California, Inc at 888-584-9427</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Quaint and sunny home in rustic Vallemar awaits. Single story bungalow with lots of light, features open beam ceilings, 3 bedrooms, hardwood floors, open plan kitchen, dining and living room, and a separate laundry area. Develop your "green thumb" in the spacious fenced rear yard, which is a perfect spot for barbeques and entertaining guests. A storage room and single car garage provide additional space for hobbies and activities. Vallemar is known for its majestic trees and natural woodsy feel along with its eclectic variety of homes. Close to restaurants, shops, trails, and beaches, you are not far from outdoor activities. Located in the center of Pacifica, Vallemar is a short distance to public transportation, commute routes, and SFO Airport. Picture yourself enjoying the "coastal lifestyle."<p><strong>For open house information, contact Eileen O'Reilly, eXp Realty of California Inc. at 888-584-9427ex119</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4NDYwMjMlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>