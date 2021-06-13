Milpitas Weather Forecast
MILPITAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.