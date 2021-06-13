Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milpitas, CA

Milpitas Weather Forecast

Posted by 
The Milpitas Dispatch
The Milpitas Dispatch
 9 days ago

MILPITAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aSuzwdo00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

The Milpitas Dispatch

The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas, CA
325
Followers
256
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Milpitas Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milpitas, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milpitas Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Wednesday sun alert in Milpitas — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(MILPITAS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Milpitas. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Tuesday has sun for Milpitas — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MILPITAS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Milpitas. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(MILPITAS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Milpitas. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.