Saratoga, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Saratoga

The Saratoga Post
The Saratoga Post
 9 days ago

SARATOGA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aSuzvl500

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

The Saratoga Post

The Saratoga Post

Saratoga, CA
With The Saratoga Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Saratoga, CA
The Saratoga Post

Monday has sun for Saratoga — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SARATOGA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Saratoga. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!