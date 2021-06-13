Sunday has sun for Newark — 3 ways to make the most of it
(NEWARK, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Newark. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Newark:
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.