Newark, CA

Sunday has sun for Newark — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
East Bay News
East Bay News
 9 days ago

(NEWARK, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Newark. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Newark:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aSuzusM00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

