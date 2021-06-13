Cancel
San Mateo, CA

Weather Forecast For San Mateo

Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest
SAN MATEO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aSuztzd00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Stay up-to-date with local breaking news spanning the Peninsula from San Bruno to San Mateo, including local politics, sports, community events, and arts and culture.

