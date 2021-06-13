Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

Bay Area News Alert
Bay Area News Alert
 9 days ago

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) A sunny Sunday is here for San Francisco, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for San Francisco:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aSuzqLS00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

