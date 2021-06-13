Cedar Mountain‘s Khorasan Oat Sourdough (Another repeat)

This is one of my very favourite breads. It is so creamy and delicious. On another note, a couple of my breads in the last few weeks crashed and burned as far as I was concerned. The dough overproofed and started falling apart when I went to shape it. Both of these doughs had dried fruit in them but these are recipes that have been successful in the past so I became suspicious that my starter was going proteolytic. I’ve been very lackadaisical in feeding the starter in the fridge. I used to keep it very thick but for a while now, I’ve been tossing in left over levain from my baking instead of giving it a proper feeding. It tasted extremely acidic and was quite runny.