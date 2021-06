As the post-season rolls on, it's looking increasingly likely that the San Antonio Spurs might be losing at least one star: Becky Hammon. The Spurs' assistant coach has already been named among the top contenders for the Boston Celtics head coach position, but two more teams have reportedly added her to their short lists. According to reports from the Athletic on June 12, the Orlando Magic and the Portland Trailblazers have requested interviews with Hammon in recent days.